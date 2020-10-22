Etowah restaurant throws out 30 pounds of food during health inspection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Restaurant inspectors keep a keen eye on food temperatures to make sure what you eat is wholesome. It was for that reason that 30 pounds of food were thrown away at the lowest scoring restaurant this week.

Hong Kong King Buffet, 866 Highway 411, Etowah – Grade: 64

Hong Kong King Buffet in Etowah is this week’s lowest score, a 64. That’s a failing score and there are a number of risk factor violations.

Chopped lettuce was sitting out on a table in the kitchen at 79 degrees. Forty-one and below is the safe cool temperature to prevent bacteria grown so no one gets sick.

The inspector also found raw chicken sitting in a bowl with a temperature of 60 degrees, again out of the correct temperature range. Cooked chicken was also found in a refrigerator at 52 degrees.

Thirty pounds of food were thrown away.

As a result, the manager was marked off for improper knowledge and supervision of health regulations.

Also, no date marks were found on cooked chicken and noodles that were in the refrigerator. The date of “first use” is required to be marked and the food should be used in seven days.

A reinspection at the buffet is scheduled.

Top scores of the week:

Olive Garden, 2540 E. Morris Blvd., Morristown – Grade: 100

Pepper’s Grill & Pizzeria, 7507 Tazewell Park – Grade: 100

Wings Over Knoxville, 1834 Cumberland Ave. – Grade: 100

Grill 73, 616 Highway 73, Newport – Grade: 100

Sonic, 308 Main St., Sevierville – Grade: 100

Cruze Farm, 1641 Parkway, Sevierville – Grade: 100

Pizza Hut, 300 Market Drive, Lenoir City – Grade: 99

Firehouse Pizza, 1020 Baker Highway, Huntsville – Grade: 99

