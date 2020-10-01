Fentress County restaurant scores passing grade after fixing food temperature infractions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the lowest grade this week is found in Fentress County. Several risk factors were marked in the health inspector’s report.

Peking Chinese Buffet, 405 Main St., Jamestown – Original grade: 69; New grade: 93

Peking Chinese Buffet in Jamestown scored a 69. That’s a failing score. The health department considers a grade below 70 is considered “unsanitary.”

Several critical violations at Peking Chinese Buffet have to do with supervision, food temperatures, and the care of food.

When the inspector quizzed the manager on health rules, the supervisor demonstrated no managerial control or knowledge, writes the inspector.

In the kitchen, sliced roast beef was sitting out on one of the tables, when checked the temperature was 60 degrees. That’s way too warm. Forty-one degrees and below is the safe cool temperature to kill bacteria growth.

Fifteen pounds of roast beef were thrown away to prevent anyone from getting sick.

The inspector also noted no date mark was put on cooked shrimp in the refrigerator. The date of first use is required so no one has to guess when the shrimp was first cooked.

There was an unlabeled chemical spray bottle found in the kitchen. A label is required so everyone knows the contents to prevent any surprises.

The inspector returned to the Peking Chinese Buffet for a follow up and check the critical violations.

They’ve been corrected, the original failing score of 69 has been upgraded to a 93.

