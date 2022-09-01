LENIOR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A sandwich shop in Loudon County failed its health inspection. The inspector marked 12 critical violations that could potentially cause food-borne illness during the inspection.

The grade is a 67 at Which Wich, the one on Kelsey Lane in Lenoir City. That is a failing score as any grade below 70 is considered a failure.

Which Wich, 375 Kelsey Lane, Lenoir City — Grade: 67

In his report, the inspector writes that there were excessive fruit flies buzzing around food, the food prep tables and fruit flies were also on clean food contact surfaces. In addition, cucumbers in the walk-in cooler were covered in mold. The cutting boards have dark stained deep cuts and groves. Handles of reach in coolers, prep coolers and gaskets were covered with dried food and debris, according to the report.

The inspector writes an employee who came out of the restroom did not wash his hands and put on gloves before resuming work in the kitchen.

When the inspector checked a food slicer blade, he found it covered with “old dried food and debris.” The slicer is supposed to be clean. The deli meat, that had been sliced in house, had no date mark on it. The date of first use is supposed to be labeled and the food is supposed to be used within seven days.

Finally, there was no manager present at the time of the inspection and the inspector writes employees were “unable to answer basic food safety questions.”

A follow-up inspection at the Which Wich in Lenoir City is expected soon.

In Knoxville, Don’s Chuy’s Fresh Mex and Cantina have been re-inspected, it was last weeks low scoring restaurant with a grade of 75. The inspector has returned and all of the original critical violations were corrected. The new grade is a 97.

Top Scores of the Week

Cazzy’s Corner Grill, 2099 Thunderhead Rd, Knoxville — 100

Jet’s Pizza Tn 10, 7331 Kingston Pike, Knoxville — 100

Patriot Hills Grill, 735 Constitution Dr. Jefferson City — 100

Panera Bread, 205 N. Peters Rd, Knoxville — 99

Water Into Wine, 6087 N. Campbell Station Rd, Knoxville — 99

Gavino’s Pizzeria And Restaurant, 5211 Kingston Pk, Knoxville — 99

Long Road Cafe, 13215 Hwy 70n, Crossville — 99

Longs Drug Store, 4604 Kingston Pk, Knoxville — 98