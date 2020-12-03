Flies, expired cheese, steak intended for reuse in soup earn Fentress Co. restaurant lowest failing score of the year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The lowest restaurant health inspection grade of the year comes out of Fentress County.

The state inspection report shows there were more than half a dozen risk factor violations.

Bacara’s Family Restaurant, Jamestown: 54

That’s the lowest grade we’ve reported in at least 6 years. Any score below 70 is failing.

With a grade of 54, the inspector will return in a few weeks to follow up on critical violations.

During the failing-grade inspection at Bacara’s, hygiene practices were a big issue. The inspector writes that he observed the person in charge, the manager, eating salad while he was preparing food in the kitchen — can’t do that. Here’s why: After munching on the salad, the manager was next observed placing vegetables on a customer’s plate with his bare hands, according to the report.

Additionally, the manager used a dirty cutting board to prepare cooked potatoes and raw beef. Juices from the raw beef, could possibly mix with the cooked potatoes, and potentially made someone sick.

There’s more.

The dishwasher had no sanitizer running through it. So, dishes and utensils were not being properly cleaned. The inspector found cooked steak in the refrigerator that had been prepared the night before. When asked what it was doing there, the person in charge said it was going to be reused in soup — can’t do that. Once food has been served to a customer, it cannot be taken back to the kitchen and eventually served to another customer. The steak was thrown away.

Other critical violations include numerous flies found zipping around in the kitchen beside the bread cutting board. Blue cheese in the refrigerator was way out of date. The date of first use indicated it had been in there for ten days, but 7 days is the maximum to prevent someone from getting sick. Also, frozen shrimp was thawing at room temperature. But, to prevent potential food borne illness, one of the proper places to thaw frozen food is a refrigerator.

The re-inspection will be soon.

Here are the best grades of the week: