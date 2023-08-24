KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The specialty eating place with the low score is in Knoxville. More than a dozen violations were checked off in the report.

The grade is a 70 at the Apple Cake Tea Room on Station West Blvd, in Farragut. That 70 is a passing score as a grade of 69 and below is considered failing.

Apple Cake Tea Room, 11312 Station West Blvd, Knoxville — Grade: 70, Follow-up Grade: 95

The inspector wrote that gnats were observed on cut fruit in the kitchen. Fruit flies and gnats were seen buzzing around and landing on uncovered food in the upstairs and downstairs kitchens.

Also, a server was observed cutting a piece of cake and then serving it with her bare hands. Gloves are required to be worn whenever handling food.

There’s more. When the inspector checked the date mark on the roast beef in the refrigerator, it had expired. Ready-to-eat food is good for seven days. No date mark was found on the deli meat, however, to assure freshness, the date of first use is required on all ready-to-eat foods left in the fridge.

Finally, the inspector writes the person in charge lacked managerial control due to so many risk factor violations. It was recommended the entire staff at Apple Cake Tea Room attend food safety training.

There has been a follow-up at the Apple Cake Tea Room. The inspector checked the original critical violations and they were corrected. The new re-inspected grade is a 95.

Top Scores of the Week

Elidio’s Pizza, 6714 Central Ave Pike, Knoxville — 100

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 909 Vintage Alcoa Way, Alcoa — 100

Sandra D’s, 4527 Kingston Hwy, Lenoir City — 100

Rocky’s Place, 6651 Hwy 411 S, Greenback — 100

Pal’s, 2301 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown — 100

Pho 99, 9117 Executive Park Dr, Knoxville — 99

Bojangles, 1888 S. Congress Pkwy, Athens — 99

Cook Out, 3984 Parkway, Pigeon Forge — 99

Restaurant health inspections are unannounced and they’re conducted every six months unless a complaint is made, then an inspector will return for a surprise visit.