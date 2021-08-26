Flies found in kitchen leads to Gatlinburg restaurant failing health inspection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — During its initial inspection, Three Jimmy’s Goodtime Eatery, on the Parkway in Gatlinburg received a grade of 66, that’s a failing score. Food temperatures and poor hygiene practices are some of the critical violations.

The inspector wrote that he watched a kitchen worker stack dirty utensils into the dishwasher, then put clean dishes away without washing his hands first. Inside the dry storage room, the inspector found what he called a “heavily dented” can of chocolate fudge. Dents in cans potentially can spoil the contents. The fudge was thrown away.

The inspector also wrote that he found flies buzzing around in the kitchen. He suggested that the restaurant’s pest control company visit.

Ready to be served corn beef in the refrigerator was way out of date. According to the inspector, it was first put into use on July 26 but should have been thrown away in early August, not more than 3 weeks later. It was discarded immediately.

When the inspector checked the ice machine, he wrote it was “heavily soiled with a brown substance.”

The inspector returned to Three Jimmy’s for a re-inspected. The restaurant was given a new grade of 90 and all of the original violations were corrected.

Here are the best grades of the week:

Thai Basil, 530 Winfield Dunn Pkwy, Sevierville — 99

Bojangles, 1888 Congress Pkwy S, Athens — 99

Waffle House, 6230 Papermill Dr NW — 99

Scottie’s Diner, 1202 Tennessee Ave, Etowah — 99

Wendy’s, 400 Merchants Dr. N.W — 98

McDonald’s 322 Merchant Dr — 98

Buffalo Mountain Grill 205 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge — 98

Subway, 4147 Hwy 127 N, Suite 101, Crossville — 98

Routine restaurant inspection inspections are completed every 6 months and they’re unannounced. The grade represents a snapshot of conditions at the time of the inspection.