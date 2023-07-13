KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There were half a dozen critical violations checked off by the inspector at a fast food restaurant in Knoxville.

The grade is 70 at Captain Jack’s Fish and Chicken at 2701 East Magnolia in Knoxville. This is a passing score as a grade of 69 and below is considered failing.

The inspector wrote that there were uncovered boxes of food on the floor in the walk-in freezer when the should be on shelves. Excessive build-up, or dirt, on the ceiling of the freezer was also noted.

When he checked the blade of the can opener which is supposed to be clean, it was dirty with food debris on it.

The inspector found lots of flies buzzing around in the kitchen. Fruit flies were found inside an open spice bag and surrounding a banana.

The temperature of the chicken wings being held in the warming unit was found to be 94 degrees, but 135 and above is the safe hot temperature to kill bacteria growth.

The inspector returned to Captain Jack’s Fish and Chicken for a follow-up inspection. All of the critical violations were corrected and the new grade is an 89.

Top Scores of the Week

Grand Buffet Supreme, 6612 Clinton Hwy, Knoxville — 100

Lindsey Mill Grill, 136 Campground Rd, Rocky Top — 99

Half Barrel Cafe, 1829 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville — 98

Big Kahuna Wings, 12828 Kingston Pk, Knoxville — 98

Wendy’s, 2401 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville — 98

Smokin’ Holler Bbq & Burgers, 159 Main St, Caryville — 98

A 1 Hibachi Grill, 404 E. Morris Blvd, Morristown — 97

Giggling Pig, 300 N. Broad St, New Tazewell — 96

Restaurant health inspections are held every six months and they’re unannounced. If you notice a problem politely let the manager know, or call the health department in the county where you live.