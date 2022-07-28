KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville grill earned the lowest score in this week’s edition of Food for Thought.

The grade is a 66 at Amigos and Beer Mexican Grill at 5020 Washington Pike in East Knoxville. That 66 is a failing score. A grade below 70 is considered a failure.

Amigo’s And Beer, 5020 Washington Pike, Knoxville — Grade: 66, Follow-up Grade: 96

Food temperatures were off. The shredded chicken was 118 degrees but to kill bacteria 135 and above is the safe hot temperature. On the cool end of the temperature scale, hot dogs were in the refrigerator at 50 degrees, but 41 and below is the safe cool temperature.

The inspector also found three personal open drink cups stored beside food. To be on the safe side, the drink cups should have been covered to prevent any spillage.

There were more frozen shrimp found thawing at room temperature. To slow the rapid growth of bacteria, the frozen shrimp should have been thawed in the refrigerator.

Flies were also seen flying around the restaurant and storage building; and possibly carrying bacteria with them. The inspector also wrote that lots of flies were found in an open container of chips left in the storage building.

Finally, the inspector writes the person in charge did not demonstrate managerial control, so the inspector conducted some on-the-spot training.

Amigo’s and Beer Mexican Grill has been re-inspected. All of the original critical violations were corrected and the new grade is a 96.

Top Scores of the Week

Buddy’s Bar-B-Q, 8402 Kingston Pk, Knoxville — 100

IHop, 7128 Kingston Pk, Knoxville — 100

Clean Eatz, 215 Brookview Center Way, Knoxville — 100

Pizza Hut, 5338 Millertown Pk, Knoxville — 100

Subway, 1039 Cosby Hwy, Newport — 100

Subway, 3536 Parkway, Pigeon Forge — 99

Sonic, 201 Broadway Blvd, Jefferson City — 99