GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The inspector marked down nearly half a dozen violations at this popular restaurant. Several of the risk factor violations required a follow-up inspection.

The grade is a 78 at Calhoun’s Restaurant on the Parkway in Gatlinburg. That 78 is a passing score as any grade below 70 is considered failing. The reinspection occurred shortly after the initial check.

Calhoun’s Restaurant, 1004 Parkway, Gatlinburg — Grade: 78, Follow-up Grade: 88

In his first report, the inspector writes multiple flies were present in the kitchen. Insects that either fly or crawl are not supposed to be in kitchens. When he checked the temperature of the dishwasher it was 152 degrees. Even after multiple attempts, the inspector wrote that it wouldn’t get any hotter. However, food codes recommend temperatures that range from 165 to 180 degrees to sanitize and meet sanitation regulations.

The inspector writes multiple food service workers were observed preparing food with unrestrained facial hair. Chefs, cooks and others can have beards while working, but hair restraints are required so hair does not get on exposed food or clean equipment and utensils.

A couple of chemical bottles were found unlabeled in the kitchen. At restaurants, labels on all chemicals are required so everyone who may use them knows the contents to prevent any surprises.

The inspector returned to Calhoun’s Restaurant. All of the original violations were corrected. The new grade is 88.

Top Scores of the Week

Chesapeake’s, 9630 Parkside Dr, Knoxville — 100

Pizza Hut, 7504 Clinton Hwy, Knoxville — 100

King’s Wings & Things, 2816 E. Magnolia, Knoxville — 100

Pals, 174 S. Liberty Hill Road, Morristown — 100

Tri Hop Brewery, 205 Court St, Maryville — 100

Neighborhood Chef, 1203 E. Broadway, Maryville — 100

Union Place, 4884 Chambliss Ave., Knoxville — 99

Dos Bros – Bearden, 4405 Kingston Pk, Knoxville — 99