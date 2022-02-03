KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An unusual health violation and several critical violations at a Loudon restaurant led to a failing score during last week’s restaurant inspections.

Several of the violations could cause foodborne illness if not corrected.

Mailo’s Taco, 930 Mulberry St., Loudon — grade: 68

The grade is a 68 at Mailo’s Tacos on Mulberry Street in Loudon. That is a failing score. Any score below 70 is considered failing.

The health inspector discovered pinto beans had been prepared and cooked at a private residence. All restaurant food is supposed to be cooked and prepared in a state-permitted kitchen. Fifteen pounds of beans were thrown away.

Inside the kitchen an employee was seen dicing ready-to-eat tomatoes with his bare hands. To prevent potential illness, gloves are required when an employee touches any food.

Soap and paper towels were missing from the kitchen hand sink. Both are required since employees must wash their hands before putting on gloves.

Finally, the manager could not demonstrate proper knowledge of the food safety rules. A follow-up inspection is expected soon.

La Pinata, 2038 N. Broadway — grade: 71; follow-up: 97

Last week, La Pinata Mexican Grill on North Broadway in Knoxville scored a 71, a passing score. It has received a follow-up inspection. All of the violations were corrected and the new grade is a 97.

Top scores of the week:

Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 2526 Parkway, Pigeon Forge — 100

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 5266 Millertown Pike — 100

Don Gallo Mexican Grill, 10681 Hardin Valley Road — 100

Mooyah, 7301 Kingston Pike — 100

Marco’s Pizza, 7121 Maynardville Highway — 100

Taco Bell, 6802 Maryville Highway — 100

Express Lunch, 144 S. Main St., Crossville — 100

McAlister’s Deli, 465 Marilyn Lane, Alcoa — 99