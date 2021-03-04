Food debris lowers Crossville restaurant’s health inspection score

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Issues with food debris on items put away as clean and improper temperatures put a chain restaurant in Crossville at the bottom of this week’s health inspection scores.

The inspector found a number of violations that could cause foodborne illness.

Ruby Tuesday, 2316 N. Main St., Crossville — grade: 76

The grade is a 76 at Ruby Tuesday on North Main Street. That is a passing score. A score below 70 is considered failing.

A follow-up inspection will be done soon to review corrections to critical violations are made.

Food containers that had been put away as clean were found with food debris still on them. They were returned to the dish washer.

Food debris and metal shavings were also found accumulated around a can opener blade. Openers are supposed to be cleaned after use.

The inspector writes that a kitchen worker who had been using a cellphone grabbed clean dishes but didn’t wash his hands first. Kitchen workers are required to wash their hands and put on gloves.

A temperature check on a piece of chicken coming off the grill found it to be too cool. Temperature varied between 131 and 143 degrees. The proper hot temperature is 165 and above to kill bacteria growth.

A reinspection will be held soon.

The Other One Diner and Deli, 178 Randolph Road, Oak Ridge — old grade: 70; new grade: 92

In a follow-up report, the health inspector returned to Oak Ridge and checked the violations at The Other One Diner and Deli, the new grade is a 92.

Top scores of the week: