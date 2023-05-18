KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The health inspector checked off 19 violations at a Knoxville buffet serving Japanese food during a recent health inspection.

The grade is a 60 at Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet at 9645 Kingston Pike. That 60 is a failing score as any grade of 69 and below is considered failing. There has not yet been a follow-up inspection.

The inspector wrote that kitchen workers were not properly washing their hands after changing tasks. When moving from one job to another, kitchen workers are supposed to wash their hands hands to prevent possible foodborne illness.

Food product was found stored in empty boxes that once contained raw chicken. This is the wrong place as raw chicken is filled with bacteria and cardboard boxes can’t be cleaned.

In addition, a kitchen employee was observed placing his foot inside a container that had food in it as he slid it across the floor.

Inside the cooler, no date marks were found on some ready-to-eat food, but the date of first use is required and to assure freshness, the food must be used within 7 days.

Food debris was found on knives, on a can opener, and other equipment in the kitchen. If properly washed, cleaned and sanitized there shouldn’t have been particles of food left behind. The inspector added that food debris was found on the floor throughout the establishment and there was build-up on the walls.

When the big three-compartment sink was checked, no sanitizer was found. However, when pots and pans are washed and cleaned in the sink, they also have to be sanitized.

A re-inspection at Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet is expected soon.

Critical violations found during an inspection must be corrected as soon as possible to prevent foodborne illness. Health department inspectors generally return within ten days of the original inspection to verify the correction.