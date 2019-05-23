Food for Thought: Critical violations found at Morristown Mexican restaurant
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) - A Mexican eatery scored a number of critical violations this week, barely passing its semi-annual health inspection.
Tacos Y Tortas Los Faroles, 313 S. Cumberland Street, Morristown - Original Grade: 70, New Grade: 91
The health department considers a score below 70 as unsanitary.
The inspector wrote that he watched a cook chop raw vegetables with his bare hands. They were not going to be cooked. Whenever a kitchen employee handles food, they're supposed to first wash they hands, then put on gloves to protect your food.
If the cook had tried to wash his hands, he couldn't because there was no water at the kitchen hand sink.
Mozzarella was found at 60 degrees, which is way too warm. A temperature of 41 and below is the safe cool temperature to slow bacteria growth.
The inspector found dried out, uncovered tortillas on a shelf. They were thrown away before they could be served to customers.
More online: Read this week's full reports
Finally, the inspector wrote that food debris was stuck on kitchen shelves, on the walls and on the floor.
The restaurant has been reinspected and upgraded to a 91.
Top Scores of the Week:
- Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, 950 Volunteer Landing - Grade: 100
- The Lunch Box, 3816 Holston Drive - Grade: 100
- KFC, 5266 Millertown Pike - Grade: 100
- Aubrey's, 4333 Evan Greene Plaza, Morristown - Grade: 100
- Chicken Coop, 1147 W. Union Valley Road, Seymour - Grade: 100
- Waffle House, 3009 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa - Grade: 100
- Paw Paw's Catfish Kitchen, 2760 Wears Valley Road, Sevierville - Grade: 100
- Carriage House Restaurant, 8310 State Highway 73, Townsend - Grade: 100
- Snoring Bear Diner, 4543 Lamar Alexander Parkway, Walland - Grade: 100
- Tabatha's Table, 251 Robertsville Road, Oak Ridge - Grade: 100
- Birdwell's, 108 Caldwell Drive, Oak Ridge - Grade: 100
- Chick-fil-A, 357 S. Illinois Avenue, Oak Ridge - Grade: 99
Local News
