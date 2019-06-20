Food for Thought: Dirty items, other problems sink Powell sushi restaurant’s score

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For the second week in a row, a sushi grill scored the lowest health inspection grade in East Tennessee. The violations found at the Asian style eatery could cause foodborne illness if not corrected, according to the state’s health inspection report.

The Sushi Spot, 7537 Barrett Way – Grade: 71

The restaurant is in North Knoxville in the Powell community. It’s a passing grade. Below 70 is considered unsanitary by the health department.

The inspector found no parasite destruction letter on site. If a restaurant serves raw fish like sushi, the operator must provide proof that the fish has been frozen. Freezing is a method of killing parasites before serving the fish to customers.

Also, no soap was found at a hand sink near the sushi station. Additionally, the hand sinks were dirty. Of course, soap is required so employees can properly wash their hands.

Multiple items were dirty at the Sushi Spot: the interior of the microwave oven, the interior of the refrigerators and the beer storage unit. A reinspection is scheduled soon.

Top Scores of the Week: