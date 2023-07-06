KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Half a dozen critical violations were marked down by the inspector at a sub shop in Knoxville.

The grade is 75 at Lenny’s Grill and Subs located at 150 Lovell Road in Knoxville. 72 is a passing score as any grade of 69 and below is considered failing.

The inspector writes meatballs were not hot enough. They were at 89 degrees, but 135 and above is the correct “hot holding temperature.” When the inspector checked the hot water holding unit, it was at 120 degrees, but it was required to be at 135 degrees.

Cut tomatoes were held in a plastic container over ice at 50 degrees. However 41 degrees and below is the safe cool temperature.

There is more. No probe-style thermometer was found in the kitchen to check the internal temperature of foods. Without a thermometer, a person could be unaware that food is being cooked, reheated or held at the proper cold temperatures.

A kitchen worker was observed using his phone while handling equipment, not washing his hands and putting on gloves as he resumed preparing food. There was also no soap or towels for employees to wash their hands.

The inspector recently returned to Lenny’s Sub Shop on Lovell Road. All of the critical violations were corrected and the new grade is a 92.

Top Scores of the Week

Tikka Bowl Indian Grill, 3152 Parkway, Pigeon Forge — 100

McDonald’s, 139 E. Dumplin Valley Rd, Kodak — 99

Outback Steakhouse, 330 N. Peters Rd, Knoxville — 99

Gondolier, 744 Highway 321 N., Lenoir City — 99

Asahi Japanese Grill, 704 E. Broadway St, Lenoir City — 98

The Crazy Mason, 812 Parkway, Gatlinburg — 98

Sonic, 1153 S. Cumberland St, Morristown — 98

Shoney’s, 204 E. Illinois Ave, Oak Ridge — 98

Health inspections are unannounced and held every six months. They represent a snapshot of conditions at the time of the inspection. If you notice a violation let the manager know, or call the health department in the county where you live to report the issue.