FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Newport Japanese grill has lowest grade of week Video

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) - A Japanese grill in Newport that serves steak, lobster and sushi has the lowest health inspection grade of the week.

Osaka Grill, 365 W. Broadway, Newport - Original Grade: 80, New Grade: 90

That's a passing grade. Below 70 is considered unsanitary by the health department.

Here are a few critical violations marked off in the state report in which nearly 60 items are checked.

The inspector found a whole chicken thawing in a bucket of lukewarm water. You may do that at home, but health rules don't allow it in restaurants. Frozen food should be thawed in the refrigerator to slow the growth of bacteria which is one of the leading causes of foodborne illness.

Cooked rice that had been in the 24 hours was at 47 degrees. That's too warm. A temperature of 41 degrees or below is the proper cool temperature to kill bacteria.

When the inspector quizzed the person in charge about minimum cooking temperatures, the manager couldn't answer the question. He's required to know and pass the information down to employees. The inspector did some on-the-spot education.

The Osaka Grill in Newport has been reinspected and the new grade is 90.

More online: Read this week's full inspection reports [PDF]

Top Scores of the Week