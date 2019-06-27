Food for Thought: Problems found at Hawkins County restaurant

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A unique luncheon spot in Hawkins County has the lowest health inspection grade of the week. However, the place was checked a second time.

Some of the issues found at this restaurant are those that could possibly cause foodborne illness if not corrected.

Amis Mill Eatery, 127 Bear Hollow, Rogersville – Original Grade: 74, New Grade: 95

Below 70 is considered unsanitary by the health department.

The inspector wrote that a kitchen worker was touching ready-to-eat food with his bare hands. Gloves are required when anyone handles food to prevent the possibility of contamination.

When he checked inside the refrigerator, the inspector found raw food improperly stored. Raw chicken was found above raw fish. They needed to be separated.

The restaurant was reinspected and upgraded to a 95.

