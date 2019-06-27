Food for Thought: Problems found at Hawkins County restaurant

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A unique luncheon spot in Hawkins County has the lowest health inspection grade of the week. However, the place was checked a second time.
Some of the issues found at this restaurant are those that could possibly cause foodborne illness if not corrected.
Amis Mill Eatery, 127 Bear Hollow, Rogersville – Original Grade: 74, New Grade: 95
Below 70 is considered unsanitary by the health department.
The inspector wrote that a kitchen worker was touching ready-to-eat food with his bare hands. Gloves are required when anyone handles food to prevent the possibility of contamination.
When he checked inside the refrigerator, the inspector found raw food improperly stored. Raw chicken was found above raw fish. They needed to be separated.
The restaurant was reinspected and upgraded to a 95.
Top Grades of the Week:
- Arby’s, 10816 Hardin Valley Road – Grade: 100
- Taco Bell, 6504 Chapman Highway – Grade: 100
- Chapman’s Restaurant, 10321 Chapman Highway – Grade: 100
- Tennessee Cider Company, 611 Parkway, Gatlinburg – Grade: 100
- Shady Rest Junction, 7387 Plateau Road, Crossville – Grade: 100
- Grey Gables Restaurant, 5809 Rugby Highway, Rugby – Grade: 100
- Partner’s Pizza, 1276 Knoxville Highway, Wartburg – Grade: 99
- Angie’s Restaurant, 107 Kingston Street, Wartburg – Grade: 99
- O’Charley’s, 364 Fountain View Circle, Alcoa – Grade: 99
- Brazeiros, 6901 Kingston Pike – Grade: 99
- Partner’s Pizza of Oliver Springs, 1050 E. Tri County Boulevard – Grade: 99