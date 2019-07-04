Food for Thought: Problems net grades in 70s at 2 Knox County restaurants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Health inspectors pay close attention to violations that could possibly cause foodborne illness. Those violations are marked down as risk factors or critical violations. There were quite a few of those violations at this week’s two low scoring restaurants.

Mexico Lindo, 462 Cedar Bluff Road – Grade: 71

That’s a passing score. Below 70 is considered unsanitary by the health department.

When the inspector asked the person in charge about health rules, the manager couldn’t answer the questions. They’re required to know and pass the information on to employees.

The inspector found no chlorine running through the dishwasher’s final rinse. It’s required to properly clean and sanitize silverware and dishes.

There were a number of food temperature violations in the refrigerator. Cheese dip was at 60 degrees and chopped tomatoes were 58, but 41 and below is the safe cool temperature.

A reinspection will be conducted soon at Mexico Lindo.

Echo Bistro, 5803 Kingston Pike – Grade: 75

The inspector observed a kitchen worker load dirty dishes into the dishwasher then remove clean dishes without washing his hands first.

In the cooler, the inspector found molded cheese and raspberries about to to be served. They were ordered thrown away.

Finally, the inspector wrote the kitchen was extremely hot, that the cooler wasn’t working properly and food had been put on ice to keep it cool.

Echo Bistro will be reinspected in a few days.

Top Scores of the Week