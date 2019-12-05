Sewage odor, dirty utensils found at low-scoring Rogersville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Rogersville restaurant had several violations including dirty walls, utensils and employees’ hands.

The violations led to the lowest score for the week and required a follow-up inspection from the health inspector.

Carnival Cafe, 7565 Highway 11W, Rogersville – Grade: 74; new grade: 94

Carnival Cafe on U.S. Highway 11W in Rogersville scored a 74. That is a passing score. A score below 70 is considered unsanitary.

Following some simple health rules seemed to be difficult at the restaurant.

The inspector watched an employee start to prepare food without washing his hands first. Another kitchen worker who was handling ready-to-eat food was not wearing gloves.

Dirty knives were found stored with clean ones. The health inspector also noted the kitchen floors and walls were “excessively” dirty.

A strong sewage odor in the dinning room was also present according to the report.

The inspector returned to the Carnival Cafe and the new grade is a 94.

Sisters Cafe, 330 Main St., Crossville – Grade: 78; new grade: 93

The next lowest grade of the week is a 78 for Sisters Cafe on Main Street in Crossville.

A kitchen worker was seen loading dirty cups and plates into a dishwasher before removing clean cups and plates without washing his hands first.

Temperatures of served foods were also off. When the inspector checked the temperature of country steak it was at 112 degrees. The proper temperature is 135 degrees and above.

Excessive grime and grease were also present throughout the kitchen, including on equipment.

The initial violations have been corrected. Sisters Cafe’s new score is a 93.

Sakura Japanese Super Buffet, 624 Parkway, Sevierville – Grade 65; new grade: 90

Sakura Japanese Super Buffet on the Parkway in Sevierville has been reinspected since its failing grade a week ago. The restaurant’s new score is a 90.

Top scores of the week: