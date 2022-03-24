KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Handling of raw and cooked foods, as well as improper food temperatures, led to a low score at Cocke County restaurant. The Japanese restaurant had to throw away pounds of food as a result.

Dojo Japanese, 587 W. Broadway, Newport — grade: 72; follow-up grade: 92

The grade is a 72 at Dojo Japanese on Broadway in Newport. That is a passing score. Any grade below 70 is considered failing. A follow-up inspection has already been conducted.

During the initial health inspection, an employee was seen handling raw shrimp. The employee then started handling a bowl of cooked rice without washing his hands.

Kitchen employees are required to wash their hands and put on new gloves between jobs to protect food from cross-contamination.

Food temperatures were also out of the acceptable range. Raw eggs stored below a preparation table were found at 51 degrees. The safe, cool temperature is 41 and below. A pound of eggs was thrown out.

No timestamp was found on a batch of sushi rice. A date is required to maintain quality and prevent spoiled food from being served. Ready-to-eat food must be served within seven days. Five pounds of the rice were thrown away.

There was also an issue with the dishwasher. When checked, no sanitizer was found running through the machine.

The restaurant has already had a follow-up inspection and the violations have been corrected. The new grade is a 92.

Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet, 9645 Kingston Pike — grade: 58; follow-up: 90

Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet had a failing inspection last week. The Kingston Pike restaurant scored a 58 in its initial inspection. The health inspector has conducted a follow-up and the violations have been corrected. The new score is a 90.

Top scores of the week:

Subway, 25 Market Square — 100

The Brass Pearl, 24 Market Square — 100

Arby’s, 4849 Broadway — 100

Pizza Hut, 7504 Clinton Highway — 100

Zen Ramen, 1909 Cumberland Ave. — 100

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream, 906 E. Emory Road, Powell — 99

Ruby Tuesday, 523 Patriot Drive, Dandridge — 98

Taste O Texas, 1562 Highway 72, Loudon — 98