Food preparation issues lead to low score at Lenoir City restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Food preparation issues, safe food temperatures and the manager’s lack of food safety knowledge are among the reasons a Lenoir City restaurant received the lowest health inspection score this week.

Restaurant inspectors check 59 different items during a routine inspection, a third of which have to do with food preparation practices that could potentially lead to foodborne illness.

Hacienda Ayalas Grill, 500 Market Drive, Lenoir City – Grade: 73

The low score this week was a 73 at Hacienda Alayas Grill at 500 Market Drive in Lenoir City. That is a passing score, but there are a number of violations.

A kitchen worker was observed handling raw chicken but did not wash their hands before touching a clean plate with food on it.

There was also an issue with food safety temperatures. In the walk-in cooler, the temperature of queso was 58 degrees. Forty-one and below is the safe cool temperature. As a result, 75 pounds of food were thrown away.

Also in his report, the inspector writes the manager did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of basic food safety questions. The manager is supposed to know the regulations and enforce them.

The critical violations at the restaurant will be reinspected soon.

Top scores of the week:

Five Guys, 234 Brookview Center – Grade: 100

Five Guys, 10922 Parkside Drive – Grade:100

Taqueria La Herradura, 79063 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Chick-fil-A, 1432 Parkway, Sevierville – Grade: 100

Kitchen Connection, 4030 Alcoa Highway, Louisville – Grade: 100

Healthy Vibes Cafe, 7613 Old Highway 73, Townsend – Grade: 100

Subway, 105 Knoxville Highway, Wartburg – Grade: 100

Dairy Queen, 2401 Jacksboro Pike, LaFollette – Grade: 99

