Food temperature issues at Gatlinburg breakfast spot, roaches at West Town Mall restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the lowest grade this week is found in Gatlinburg. Quite a few risk factors are marked down in the report.

Crockett’s Breakfast Camp, 1103 Parkway, Gatlinburg – Grade: 73

Crockett’s Breakfast Camp on the Parkway received a score of 73. That’s a passing score.

The health department considers a grade below 70 as “unsanitary.”

The first question on the state health report is directed to the manager. At Crockett’s Breakfast Camp, the inspector found the person-in-charge could not answer questions about health regulations.

When quizzed, the manager was unaware of proper cooking temperatures, and he wasn’t aware of proper food storage regulations. Raw food in the refrigerator was found stored next to ready-to-eat food, creating the possibility of cross-contamination.

The inspector also found incorrect hot and cold food temperatures. Egg wash was at 61 degrees. That’s not cool enough. The safe cool temperature range is 41 and below to slow bacteria growth.

A ready-to-be served omelet was at 121 degrees, but 135 and above is the correct hot range.

A reinspection is expected soon.

Subway, 7600 Kingston Pike, Suite 1308, West Town Mall – Grade: 74

At the food court inside West Town Mall, the Subway scored a 74. That’s a passing grade.

Both live and dead roaches were found inside the kitchen. Dead roaches were “everywhere on the floor,” even “on the walls,” the inspector said. The restaurant’s pest control company was ordered to immediately pay a visit.

When quizzed, the inspector found the manager was unaware of the health rules.

The inspector writes a food slicer was not taken apart when cleaned. Also, tomatoes had not been washed before they were sliced and served to customers.

Harpoon Harry’s, 112 Community Center Drive, Pigeon Forge – Grade: 71; New grade: 93

Last week in Pigeon Forge, Harpoon Harry’s scored a 71 on its health inspection. It’s been reinspected. The new grade is a 93

Top scores of the week: