Food temperatures, handwashing issues lead to failing score for Sevierville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A number of risk-factor violations pertaining to handwashing and food temperatures led to a failing health inspection score for a Sevierville restaurant.

The violations could potentially cause food-borne illness.

Don Marco’s Kitchen II, 630 Winfield Dunn Parkway, Sevierville — grade: 67; revised grade: 98

The grade is a 67 at Don Marco’s Kitchen II on Winfield Dunn Parkway. Any score below 70 is considered failing.

During the initial check the inspector observed a kitchen employee handle dirty dishes before picking up clean dishes without first washing his hands.

That same employee was also seen taking the trash out and did not wash his hands upon returning to the kitchen.

A cook was seen placing bacon into a pan with his bare hands, but gloves are required to be worn in restaurants.

Temperatures were also off.

A large container of cooked pasta and raw chicken in the kitchen’s pullout drawer were between 57 and 59 degrees. Forty-one and below is the required cool temperature to prevent bacteria growth.

On the other end of the scale, marinara sauce was only at 77 degrees, but 135 and above is the safe hot temperature.

Finally, the manager when asked questions about basic health standards could not provide answers.

The restaurant has since been rechecked and received on of the highest scores of the week, a 98.

