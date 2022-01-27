KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Improper food temperatures and sanitation issues were checked off during a recent health inspection at a Mexican restaurant on Broadway.

The half a dozen critical violations could cause foodborne illness if not corrected.

La Pinata, 2038 N. Broadway — grade: 71

La Pinata scored a 71 on its recent food service inspection. That is a passing score. Any score below 70 is considered failing.

The health inspector found food temperatures of both hot and cold items out of the proper ranges to kill and/or slow bacteria growth. Refried beans were found at 50 degrees, but 41 and below is the safe, cool temperature.

Rice was found at 115 degrees but needs to be 135 degrees or higher.

Thawing meat was left thawing out at room temperature. Restaurants are required to thaw items in the refrigerator at a temperature of 41 or below.

The health inspector also noted a kitchen employee was seen washing a knife at the compartment sink but did not submerge the utensil in a sanitizing solution.

Table wiping cloths were not stored in a sanitizer solution. Chemical spray bottles were also not labeled.

A reinspection of La Pinata is expected soon.

Top scores of the week:

Holly’s Gourmet Market & Cafe, 5107 Kingston Pike — 100

The Golden Roast, 2558 Sutherland Ave. — 100

The Burgers Restaurant, 1420 Emory Road, Powell — 100

Hardee’s, 1219 Congress Parkway, Athens — 100

Double Dogs, 10639 Hardin Valley Road — 99

Culver’s, 270 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa — 99

JP’s Smokehouse, 170 Glades Road, Gatlinburg — 99

IHOP, 472 Crockett Trace Drive, Morristown — 99