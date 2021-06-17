Food thrown out, sanitizer missing during Lenoir City restaurant inspection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Food temperature violations, sanitation issues and hygiene practices were all under scrutiny at a Lenoir City restaurant this week. The issues were recorded as risk-factor violations that could lead to foodborne illnesses if not corrected.

China King No. 1, 925 Highway 321, Lenoir City — grade: 64; follow-up grade: 93

The grade is a 64 at China King No. 1 on U.S. Highway 321. That is a failing score. Anything below 70 is considered failing.

When the health inspector checked the dishwasher no sanitizer was running through the final cycle. Dishes and utensils are required to be washed, cleaned and sanitized to prevent potential foodborne illness.

Boxes of food were found on the floor of the walk-in cooler and freezer as well. Food is supposed to be stored on shelves to avoid contamination.

Food temperatures were also off the temperature of raw shrimp was at 57 degrees and shelled eggs were at 54 degrees. A temperature of 41 and below is the safe cool temperature to prevent illness. Both the shrimp and eggs were thrown away.

Hygiene also cost points during the inspection. Workers failed to wash their hands before putting on gloves. Hand washing is required first. The ice scoop in the ice machine was stored on top of the ice maker that was dirty with dust and grime.

The health inspector returned to China King No. 1 for a follow-up inspection. All of the original violations were corrected and the updated score is a 93.

