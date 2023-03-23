KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The eatery with the failing grade is in Maryville. More than a dozen violations were checked off in the report.

The grade is a 66 at KrazyKafe, it’s inside Foothills Mall in Maryville. This is a failing grade as any score of 69 and below is considered failing.

Krazy Kafe, 118 Foothills Mall, Maryville — Grade: 66, Follow-up Grade: 91

To begin with, the inspector watched the person in charge handle dirty utensils then he proceeded to put food on a customer’s plate without taking off his gloves and washing his hands.

Food temperatures were off. Queso dip was found at 105 degrees in the food warmer. Chicken and dumplings were at 119, but 135 degrees and above is the holding hot temperature to kill bacteria.

In the storage room, the inspector found a bulk bag of sugar left open. The bag should have been closed to prevent any possible contamination. In the refrigerator, the date of first use marked on the hardboiled eggs had expired. Any ready-to-eat food has a shelf life of 7 days. The eggs were thrown away.

A brown substance was also reported on the front plate of the ice machine. When the inspector checked, a knife that was supposed to be clean had food debris on it. In addition, when the inspector looked inside the microwave oven it had heavy food debris on it.

Finally, the inspector found that the person in charge could not answer some of the basic food safety regulations. So, he conducted some on-the-spot training.

The inspector returned to KrazyKafe for a follow-up. All of the original critical violations were corrected. The new re-inspected grade is a 91.

Restaurant health inspection reports are supposed to be posted where you can find and be able to read them.