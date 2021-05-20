Grainger County food truck’s cooler issues lead to failing score

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Improper food temperatures, food handling and lack of hot water in a Granger County food truck were enough to merit a failing score.

Tacolandia mobile unit, Washburn — grade: 69; follow-up grade: 84

The Tacolandia mobile unit located in Washburn scored a 69. Any score below 70 is failing.

The health inspector found cooler temperatures were too high. A bag of chopped lettuce was at 51 degrees and cooked rice was at 59 degrees. The proper cool temperature is 41 degrees and below to kill the growth of bacteria. The lettuce and rice were thrown away.

There was also no thermometer in the cooler.

An employee was also seen handling ready-to-eat chips with bare hands. Gloves are required whenever food is handled.

Only cold water was running at the kitchen hand sink and three-compartment sink. Hot water is required to properly wash hands and sanitize dishes and utensils.

The inspector returned to the food truck for a second look and the critical violations were corrected. The follow-up score is an 84.

