KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A fast-food chicken restaurant in Powell received a failing grade. Nearly half a dozen critical violations were checked off.

The grade is 63 at Bojangles, the one on West Emory Road, in Powell. Any grade of 69 and below is considered failing.

Bojangles, 1920 W. Emory Rd, Powell — Grade: 63, Follow-up Grade: 90

First off, the inspector found hair in the pimento cheese. The cheese was thrown away.

The inspector observed no one washing their hands during the inspection. For example, when employees clocked in and went to work they didn’t wash their hands. When they changed gloves they didn’t wash their hands, which they are required to do. Perhaps they didn’t wash up because there was no soap in the hand sink. The manager filled it up when the inspector brought it to his attention.

Clean dishes that had been put away had food debris stuck to them. The inspector also watched a kitchen worker eating while preparing food. Finally, the inspector wrote that there was no managerial control in place at the restaurant. It was suggested that management attend the county’s free food safety classes.

Now, there has been a follow up inspection at the Bojangles in Powell. All of the original critical violations were checked and corrected. The new re-inspected grade is a 90.

Top Scores of the Week

Ola’s Southern Cuisine 2, 7220 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville — 100

Maui Waui Cafe, 117 E. Broadway St, Lenoir City — 100

Creekside Brewing Company, 11750 Hwy 127 S., Crossville — 100

Mccalister’s Deli, 232 Morrell Rd, Knoxville — 99

Big Ed’s Pizza, 101 Broadway, Oak Ridge — 99

Double C Grill, 1084 Highway 30, Athens — 99

6 Blessings Cafe, 507 N. Roane St, Harriman — 99

Hit The Spot Pizza, 19460 Alberta St, Oneida — 98