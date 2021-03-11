Handling of ready-to-eat food among violations at Lenoir City restaurant

Food For Thought

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A restaurant in Lenoir City has the lowest health inspection grade this week.

Casa Fiesta, 455 Highway 321, Lenoir City — grade: 73; follow-up grade: 92

The initial grade was 73 at Casa Fiesta. That’s a passing score. A score below 70 is considered failing.

While in the kitchen the inspector watched a worker touch ready-to-eat tortillas with bare hands. You can’t do that in restaurants. Gloves are required to be worn when a kitchen worker handles food.

Other violations include:

  • A container of sliced tomatoes were stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler. Food is supposed to be kept on shelves to protect from possible contamination.
  • The temperature of tamales on the steam table was 137 degrees. The proper hot temperature is 165 and above to prevent possible food-borne illness.
  • A dirty wiping cloth used to clean tables was found on a food preparation counter.
  • The manager did not demonstrate proper managerial control.

The health inspector has gone back to Casa Fiesta and checked the critical violations. The second inspection grade is a 92.

Ruby Tuesday, 2316 N. Main St., Crossville — grade: 76; follow-up grade: 93

Last week the Ruby Tuesday in Crossville had the lowest inspection score, a 76. It has been inspected again and the new grade is a 93.

Top scores of the week:

  • Time Warp Tea Room, 1209 N. Central Ave. — 100
  • Zaxby’s, 4020 Crippen Road — 100
  • Panda Express, 185 Market Drive, Lenoir City — 100
  • Kittrells’ Kitchen, 1190 Gallaher Road, Kingston — 100
  • Tennessee Pizza Company, 935 Boyds Creek Highway, Seymour — 100
  • Pizzeria at Gatlinburg, 349 E. Parkway, Gatlinburg — 100
  • Coffee at the Kyle, 111 Main St., Rogersville — 100
  • Taco Bell, 19891 Alberta St., Oneida — 99

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter