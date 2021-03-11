Handling of ready-to-eat food among violations at Lenoir City restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A restaurant in Lenoir City has the lowest health inspection grade this week.
Casa Fiesta, 455 Highway 321, Lenoir City — grade: 73; follow-up grade: 92
The initial grade was 73 at Casa Fiesta. That’s a passing score. A score below 70 is considered failing.
While in the kitchen the inspector watched a worker touch ready-to-eat tortillas with bare hands. You can’t do that in restaurants. Gloves are required to be worn when a kitchen worker handles food.
Other violations include:
- A container of sliced tomatoes were stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler. Food is supposed to be kept on shelves to protect from possible contamination.
- The temperature of tamales on the steam table was 137 degrees. The proper hot temperature is 165 and above to prevent possible food-borne illness.
- A dirty wiping cloth used to clean tables was found on a food preparation counter.
- The manager did not demonstrate proper managerial control.
The health inspector has gone back to Casa Fiesta and checked the critical violations. The second inspection grade is a 92.
Ruby Tuesday, 2316 N. Main St., Crossville — grade: 76; follow-up grade: 93
Last week the Ruby Tuesday in Crossville had the lowest inspection score, a 76. It has been inspected again and the new grade is a 93.
Top scores of the week:
- Time Warp Tea Room, 1209 N. Central Ave. — 100
- Zaxby’s, 4020 Crippen Road — 100
- Panda Express, 185 Market Drive, Lenoir City — 100
- Kittrells’ Kitchen, 1190 Gallaher Road, Kingston — 100
- Tennessee Pizza Company, 935 Boyds Creek Highway, Seymour — 100
- Pizzeria at Gatlinburg, 349 E. Parkway, Gatlinburg — 100
- Coffee at the Kyle, 111 Main St., Rogersville — 100
- Taco Bell, 19891 Alberta St., Oneida — 99