Handling of ready-to-eat food among violations at Lenoir City restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A restaurant in Lenoir City has the lowest health inspection grade this week.

Casa Fiesta, 455 Highway 321, Lenoir City — grade: 73; follow-up grade: 92

The initial grade was 73 at Casa Fiesta. That’s a passing score. A score below 70 is considered failing.

While in the kitchen the inspector watched a worker touch ready-to-eat tortillas with bare hands. You can’t do that in restaurants. Gloves are required to be worn when a kitchen worker handles food.

Other violations include:

A container of sliced tomatoes were stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler. Food is supposed to be kept on shelves to protect from possible contamination.

The temperature of tamales on the steam table was 137 degrees. The proper hot temperature is 165 and above to prevent possible food-borne illness.

A dirty wiping cloth used to clean tables was found on a food preparation counter.

The manager did not demonstrate proper managerial control.

The health inspector has gone back to Casa Fiesta and checked the critical violations. The second inspection grade is a 92.

Ruby Tuesday, 2316 N. Main St., Crossville — grade: 76; follow-up grade: 93

Last week the Ruby Tuesday in Crossville had the lowest inspection score, a 76. It has been inspected again and the new grade is a 93.

Top scores of the week: