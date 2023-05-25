KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly a dozen violations were checked off at a grill serving Japanese food in Maryville.

The grade is a 67 at Sakura Sushi and Grill at 741 Watkins Road, in Maryville. This is a failing score. A grade of 69 and below is considered failing.

Sakura Sushi & Grill, 741 Watkins Rd, Maryville — Grade: 67, Follow-up Grade: 91

The inspector wrote that raw shrimp had been placed over whole zucchini. On the lower shelf, the same zucchini was touching raw chicken. This is not allowed in restaurants. Raw food is filled with bacteria and when stored over ready-to-eat food, it creates the possibility of cross-contamination. The raw foods were moved to different shelves.

The inspector found utensils being cleaned in the hand sink, where it was rinsed with water and then returned to the grill. Utensils are supposed to be washed in the dishwasher.

There’s more. No date marks were found on some ready-to-eat food. The date of first use is required to assure freshness.

The inspector found frozen salmon thawing at room temperature. Frozen food at restaurants is supposed to thaw in the fridge to slow bacteria growth.

Finally, the person in charge did not show managerial control due to so many critical violations that could potentially cause foodborne illness.

The inspector returned to Sakura Sushi and Grill in Maryville. During the follow-up, the critical violations were corrected and the new score is 91.

Last week, the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Knoxville received a failing grade of 60. The inspector went back for a follow-up, and the new grade is 84.

Top Scores of the Week

Cocina Y Tienda Mexicana, 7217 Clington Hwy, Powell — 100

The Pizza Kitchen, 10420 Kingston Pk, Knoxville — 100

Petro’s Chili & Chips, 10708 Chapman Hwy, Seymour — 100

1907 Brewing Company, W. Main St, Morristown — 100

Wings, Etc, 319 Lovell Rd, Knoxville — 99

Arby’s, 408 Lovell Rd, Knoxville — 99

Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin, 146 Parkway, Gatlinburg — 99

Mama’s Diner, 512 East Tri-co Blvd, Oliver Springs — 99

Restaurant health inspections are unannounced and they are conducted every six months. The grade represents a snapshot of conditions at the time of the inspection.