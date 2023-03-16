KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the failing grade is in Sevierville. Nearly a dozen violations were checked off in the report.

The grade is a 65 at B51 Chicken, a one of a kind Peruvian eatery, located at 1304 Parkway in Sevierville. That 65 is a failing score as a grade of 69 and below is considered failing.

B51 Chicken, 1304 Parkway, Sevierville — Grade: 65, Follow-up Grade: 94

To begin with, the inspector watched a kitchen worker wash dirty dishes then without washing his hands, he removed clean dishes from the dishwasher. Another kitchen worker used a washcloth that had been rinsed in the hand sink to wipe off tables. To properly clean tables a wiping cloth stored in a sanitizer bucket is supposed to used, not a cloth rinsed at a hand sink.

There’s more, food temperatures were off. At the steam table, beans were at 95 degrees and rice at 111 degrees, but 135 degrees and above is the proper hot holding temperature to kill bacteria growth. Frozen sausages were found thawing in a sink under running water. However, frozen food should be properly thawed in the refrigerator to kill bacteria.

Finally, the inspector found raw eggs stored over ready-to-eat lettuce and sweet potatoes creating the potential of cross-contamination. They also found raw steak stored above ready-to-eat sauces in the walk-in cooler.

Now, the inspector has returned to B51 Chicken in Sevierville. All of the original critical violations were corrected. The new re-inspected grade is a 94. There will be no follow-up inspections at the top-scoring eateries

Top Scores of the Week

The Lunchbox, 607 Market Street, Knoxville — 100

Salsarita’s Fresh Cantina, 6645 Clinton Hwy, Knoxville — 100

Wendy’s, 331 Cedar Bluff Rd, Knoxville — 100

5 Guys, 815 Parkway, Gatlinburg — 100

Cook Out, 11113 Parkside Dr, Knoxville — 99

Time Out Deli, 2012 N. Broadway, Knoxville— 98

County Seat Cafe, 1751 N. Broad St, Tazewell — 98

Subway, 6014 South York Hwy, Clarkrange — 98

Boyd’s Jig & Reel, 101 S. Central St, Knoxville — 97

Restaurant health inspections are unannounced and they’re conducted every six months. Unless a customer complaint is made, then an inspector will do a spot check.