KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For the second time in eight months a Rockwood restaurant has been cited for birds flying in the facility during a health inspection. The violation is one of nearly half a dozen critical violations at the eatery.

Mountain Top Grill & Bar, 2475 Westel Road, Rockwood — grade: 74; follow-up: 93

The Mountain Top Grill on Westel Road in Rockwood, right off Interstate 40 scored a 74 during a recent inspection. That is a passing score. Any grade below 70 is considered failing. The restaurant has already had a follow-up inspection.

The health inspector says birds were flying around inside the building which could create some sanitation issues. The restaurant had the same problem in July during an inspection.

Food temperatures were also off. Calzones were not hot enough. The proper temperature for hot foods is 135 and above to kill bacteria and prevent foodborne illness. The calzones were 120 degrees.

Also in the kitchen, an employee didn’t wash their hands between glove changes and no reminder about eating undercooked food was found on the menu. All restaurants that serve either raw or undercooked foods, or unpasteurized juices and milk, are required to post a consumer advisory on the menu.

The inspector returned eight days later and all the original violations were corrected. The follow-up grade is a 93.

Top scores of the week:

Shoney’s, 120 Sharon Drive, Dandridge — 100

Burger King, 6825 Maynardville Highway — 100

Aladdin’s Cafe, 7025 Kingston Pike — 100

Bojangle’s, 5916 Middlebrook Pike — 100

Hello Tea House, 722 S. Gay St. — 100

Pizza Hut, 516 Winfield Dunn Parkway, Sevierville — 99

Westside Cafeteria, 700 Westside St., Athens — 99

Taco Bell, 144 E. Broadway Blvd., Jefferson City — 99