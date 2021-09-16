Health inspection finds flies, improper cleaner in the kitchen at Morristown restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Flies and fly traps hanging over food preparation areas were cause for concern during a Morristown restaurant’s initial health inspection.

Zaxby’s, 486 Crockett Trace Drive — grade: 71; follow-up grade: 91

The score is a 71 at Zaxby’s on Crockett Trace Drive, a passing score. Anything below 70 is considered a failing grade.

The flies and fly traps pose a health risk and the inspector suggested to the manager that a pest control company visit to remedy the situation.

Issues were also found with sanitizer and improper food temperatures. When a bucket meant to hold washcloths for cleaning tables was checked, no sanitizer was found. An employee was also observed spraying tables with a cleaning solution that did not contain a strong enough sanitizer in it.

Finally, the temperature of raw chicken in the walk-in cooler was 74 degrees. A temperature of 41 and below is the safe, cool temperature to slow bacteria growth. The raw chicken was thrown away to be on the safe side.

A follow-up inspection has already taken place and all the original violations were corrected. The latest score is a 91.

