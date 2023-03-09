KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —The restaurant with the low score is in Blount County. A dozen violations were checked off in the report.

The grade is a 70 at IHOP, the one on Turner Street in Maryville. That 70 is a passing score as a grade of 69 and below is considered failing.

IHOP, 906 Turner St, Maryville— Grade: 70, Follow-up: 92

To begin with, there were several food handling violations. A cook was observed cracking raw eggs into a pan, then without washing his hands proceeded to handle food and service plates.

The inspector also watched the person in charge use the office computer, then without washing his hands he assisted in preparing food. Another kitchen worker was observed placing ready-to-eat cooked bacon onto plates with his bare hands. He should have been wearing gloves.

When the inspector checked the dishwasher, it had no chlorine running through the sanitizing cycle. To properly clean dishes, plates and silverware, they’re supposed to be washed and sanitized. Also, the dishwasher’s water temperature wasn’t hot enough. The proper hot temperature is 160°F and above.

Finally, the inspector writes the manager did not demonstrate proper managerial control. So, some on-the-spot training was conducted.

Now, the inspector has returned to the IHOP on Turner Street in Maryville. All of the original critical violations were corrected. The new re-inspected grade is a 92.

Top Scores of the Week

Cool Beans Restaurant, 1817 Lake Ave, Knoxville — 100

K Brew, 507 S. Gay St, Knoxville — 100

Jacob’s Time Out Deli, 5307 N. Middlebrook, Knoxville — 100

Taco Bell, 611 E. Emory Rd, Powell — 100

Mountainside Coffee House, 2110 Hwy 160, Newport — 100

Pizza Plus, 210 Andrew Johnson Hwy, Knoxville — 99

IHOP, 7609 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville — 99

Metro Pizza, 1084 Hunters Crossing Dr, Alcoa — 99

Restaurant health inspectors and restaurant managers share a common goal, providing you with wholesome food and doing everything to prevent foodborne illnesses. The inspectors do a lot of on-the-spot training, plus there are free monthly food safety classes operated by county health departments.