Health inspection finds pot of tomatoes lying on floor of kitchen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant on Washington Pike was the site of this week’s lowest health inspection score.

The inspector recorded a number of risk factor violations in his report, including some food preparation violations that could potentially lead to food-borne illness.

Amigos and Beer, 5020 Washington Pike – grade: 76

Amigos and Beer Mexican Restaurant scored a 76. That’s a passing grade, but a follow up inspection is required. During that second inspection the risk factor violations will be checked.

The health inspector writes that a number of food items were not the correct temperature and out of place.

Tomatoes were found at 52 degrees and sour cream at 51 degrees. The safe, cool temperature to slow bacteria growth is 41 and below.

A pot of uncovered tomatoes was also lying on the floor unprotected from potential contamination, according to the report.

Another violation reported is an employee’s drink cup, without a lid on it, stored over a food preparation table. To avoid any mishaps, lids and straws are required on all cups that employees use while in the kitchen.

The manager was also unaware of numerous health requirements, according to the report, and instructions were given to correct the lapse.

Amigos and Beer Mexican will be checked again soon.

