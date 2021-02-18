Health inspector finds fly in the sugar at Crossville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A fly and mold are among several violations in a Crossville bakery’s health inspection this week.

The health inspector marked off a number of risk-factor violations that could potentially cause foodborne illness.

Blairstone Bakery & Coffee, 112 Genesis Road, Crossville — grade: 69; new grade: 93

Blairstone Bakery and Coffee on Genesis Road in Crossville scored a 69 on its initial health inspection. That’s a failing grade. A score of 70 and below is considered failing.

Moldy canned pumpkin was found in the refrigerator and a dead fly was found in a sugar container. Both were thrown out.

Looking around the kitchen, the inspector found sugar and bread flour stored on the floor. Food is required to be stored on shelves.

The inspector watched an employee serve customers and take their money. The employee then served food to other customers without washing her hands first.

When the water temperature in a kitchen sink was checked, there was no hot water, but it’s required for employees to properly wash up.

Finally, the inspector writes the person in charge did not have basic knowledge of food safety rules. The manager was given a copy of the standards.

Blairstone Bakery has been reinspected, the failing score of 69 has been upgraded to a 93.

Top scores of the week: