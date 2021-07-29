Improper food storage, temperatures found during failing health inspection in Loudon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Multiple food temperature and storage violations were all marked during a Loudon restaurant’s latest health inspection.

The Cafe, 304 Wharf St., Loudon — 68

The Cafe on Wharf Street scored a 68, a failing score, on its latest health inspection. Any score below 70 is considered failing. A follow-up inspection will be held soon.

Several food temperatures were off in the refrigerator. Milk and whipped cream were stored at 62 degrees and heavy cream was recorded at 66 degrees. A temperature of 41 and below is required for foods being kept in the fridge.

Potato and macaroni salads that were out of date were also found in the fridge. They were thrown away. Once ready-to-eat food is prepared, the restaurant has seven days to use it.

On the other end of the scale, the inspector also found quiche at 115 degrees, but 135 and above is required to slow bacteria growth.

Also, sanitizer was not found in the compartment sink where pots and pans are washed, cleaned and sanitized. The manager also had trouble demonstrating knowledge of food safety rules and some spot training was conducted. The restaurant will have its second inspection next week.

