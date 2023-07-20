KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low score is Knoxville. Poor hygiene and incorrect food temperatures are a few of the violations found by the inspector.

The grade is a 71 at Tonita’s Sazon, located on Ray Mears Blvd in West Knoxville. A grade of 69 and below is considered failing.

Tonita’s Sazon, 8044 Ray Mears Blvd, Knoxville — Grade: 71, Follow-up Grade: 91

The inspector wrote that he watched a kitchen worker wipe his gloved hands on his dirty apron and then continue to prepare food without first taking off his gloves and washing his hands as required.

Raw chicken and raw fish were found thawing together at room temperature, creating two violations. The first is the possibility of cross-contamination of the two raw foods thawing together. The second is the method of thawing at room temperature, which quickens bacteria growth. The chicken and fish should have been thawing separately in the refrigerator.

Coleslaw was found at 68 degrees, but 41 and below is the safe cool temperature to kill bacteria. The inspection added that there were also thermometers missing in several coolers.

There was also no consistent date-marking system found to be in place. To prevent any mistakes, ready-to-eat food must be marked with the date of first use whenever its held in the refrigerator.

The inspector also found build-up on the outside of equipment, doors, stored equipment, and reach-in freezer. There was also heavy build-up on the walls and ceiling by the hood over grill.

Finally, soiled linens that are used to clean tables were not being held in sanitizer buckets.

The inspector returned to Tonita’s Sazon for a reinspection. During the follow-up, all of the critical violations were corrected and the new score is 91.

Top Scores of the Week

Domino’s Pizza, 2636 Broadway Ave, Maryville — 100

Ale’ Rae’s, 937 N. Broadway, Knoxville — 99

The 50’s Diner, 1386 Wears Valley Rd, Pigeon Forge — 99

The Custard Cabin, 5751 Peavine Rd, Crossville — 99

Redbud Deli, 345 E. Economy Rd, Morristown — 97

El Rey Azteca, 19816 Alberta St, Oneida — 96

Denny’s, 3716 Parkway, Pigeon Forge — 94

Pete’s Place, 3905 Maynardville Hwy. Maynardville — 94

There are 59 items that health inspectors check when visiting restaurants, Nearly half of those on the list focus on risk factors that could cause foodborne illness, including food temperatures, employee hygiene, sanitation and pest control measures.