MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown restaurant that serves take-out food and baked goods failed its health inspection. The inspector checked off more than a dozen health violations in the report.

Principe de Paz, located at 922 South Cumberland Street, in Morristown earned 66 on their health inspection. This is a failing score as a 69 and below is considered failing.

A kitchen worker was observed handling bread with his bare hands. Gloves are required to be worn whenever food is being handled. The bread was thrown away.

When the inspector checked the temperature of the cooked chicken, which had been in the refrigerator overnight, it was at 50 degrees. That is way too warm. 41 and below is the safe cool temperature to prevent foodborne illness. The chicken was thrown away.

In addition, there was no way for management to check the temperature of cooked food because the inspector writes the restaurant had no probe thermometer, but it is required.

There’s more, the inspector writes that paintbrushes were being used in the preparation of food. Clean and sanitized utensils are generally used to prepare food, not paintbrushes.

In the area where pastry items are bagged, there was no hand sink available for employees to wash and dry their hands. The health inspector adds that there were no towels available either.

Finally, the inspector writes the person in charge did not demonstrate knowledge of restaurant health rules. The manager received some on-the-spot instructions.

The inspector has returned to Principe de Paz, he checked all of the original critical violations, they have been corrected and the new re-inspected grade is a 92.

