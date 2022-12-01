KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The low score of the week comes from a restaurant that sells Indian food in Knox County.

Bombay Palace on Parkside Drive earned a 76 from the inspector. This is a passing score but not by much as a 69 and below would be failing. One major theme from the inspection report was sink problems.

Bombay Palace, 10901 Parkside Dr #101, Knoxville — Grade: 76, Follow-up Grade: 91

If the sink isn’t working correctly, isn’t convenient to use, or doesn’t have the right supplies then it’s tough for staff to wash their hands properly and a restaurant is not following the rules.

At Bombay Palace, the inspector found the kitchen hand sink was blocked and didn’t have soap. The restaurant has another sink by the bar and it had soap, but the inspector writes that this sink didn’t have paper towels.

The inspector described Bombay Palace’s date marking as sporadic. Containers need to be marked so workers know when the food inside is no longer safe to serve. Another food storage issue, bags of potatoes and onions were found sitting on the floor by the inspector. These are items you normally peel before you cut them up and cook them, but state rules say restaurants have to store food at least six inches off the floor.

The inspector also found that Bombay Palace’s cooler-slash-cold holding unit needs to be replaced.

The inspector noted dust hanging from ceiling tiles and some tiles above the walk-in freezer needed to be replaced. A light in the storage area also needed replacement.

Now, the Bombay Palace in Knoxville has been reinspected. All of the original critical violations were corrected. The new grade is 91.

Top Scores of the Week

The Lunchbox, 607 Market Street, Knoxville — 100

Daddy D’s, 108 Gill Avenue, Knoxville — 100

The Empty Cup, 9111 Executive Park Drive, Knoxville — 100

Real Good Kitchen, 2004 Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville — 100