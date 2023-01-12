KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The low-scoring fast-food restaurant is in Knoxville. The inspector checked off several critical health violations in his report.

The grade is a 79 at Captain Jack Fish and Chicken on East Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville. That 79 is a passing score as any grade of 69 and below is considered failing.

Captain Jack Fish & Chicken, 2701 E. Magnolia Ave, Knoxville — Grade: 79, Follow-up Grade: 89

To begin with, the inspector writes coleslaw and potato salad in a cooler at the drive-thru window were out of temperature. 41 and below is the safe cool temperature to slow bacteria growth. When he checked some of the coolers looking for thermometers, the inspector he couldn’t find any. But they’re required.

Also, the inspector writes multiple foods out of their original containers were unlabeled. However, labeling is required to prevent any surprises. In addition, the inspector watched several employees who were wearing gloves wipe their hands on their dirty aprons. He conducted some on-the-spot training.

When employees changed their gloves to begin another task, the inspector saw they didn’t wash their hands in between, which they’re required to do. Finally, when he checked inside the ice machine, it was dirty. The inspector writes there was build-up throughout the restaurant.

The inspector returned to Captain Jack Fish and Chicken for a follow-up. All of the original violations were corrected and the new grade is 89.

Top Scores of the Week

Five Guys, 2526 Parkway, Pigeon Forge — 100

Subway, 9450 S. Northshore Dr, Knoxville — 100

Wendy’s, 4407 Western Ave, Knoxville — 99

Hanna’s Cafe, 102 S. Central St, Knoxville — 99

K Brew, 1138 N. Broadway, Knoxville — 99

Pizza Hut, 7401 S. Chapman Hwy, Knoxville — 99

Timbers Log Cabin Restaurant, 600 Glades Rd, Gatlinburg — 99

Hometown Cafe, 409 S. Main St, Jamestown — 99

Health inspection reports are supposed to be posted in restaurants where you can find and read them.