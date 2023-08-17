KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the failing score is in Knox County. Nearly a dozen violations were marked off in the report.

The grade is a 68 at Don Jose’s Mexican Grill at 7505 Tazewell Pike in Corryton. This is a failing score as any grade of 69 and below is considered failing.

The inspector wrote when he entered the grill there were flies at Don Jose’s, which can carry harmful bacteria.

A cook was observed shredding ready-to-eat chicken with his bare hands. That’s a quick way of potentially spreading foodborne illness. Gloves are required whenever handling food.

The temperature of diced tomatoes in the cooler was 55 degrees, but 41 and below is the safe cold temperature to kill bacteria. In addition, the inspector found three five-gallon buckets of salsa dated July 30 with a temperature of 46-48 degrees. The inspector advised the salsa not be served.

Two large packages of frozen beef were thawing at room temperature. One way to properly thaw frozen food is in the refrigerator to slow bacteria growth. The inspector also found food products stored on the floor which is not a clean place to keep them.

Finally, the inspector wrote the person in charge did not show proper managerial control because of so many critical violations.

The inspector has returned Don Jose’s Mexican Grill and those original critical violations were corrected. The new re-inspected grade is a 95.

Top Scores of the Week

El Chico,116 Cedar Lane, Knoxville — 100

The Rise Breakfast, 400 N. Peters Rd, Knoxville— 100

Pupuseria Y Taqueria Mi Pueblito, 300 Fairmont Ave, Morristown— 100

La Monarca, 1034 Cumberland St, Morristown— 100

Firehouse Subs, 419 S. Washington St, Maryville — 99

Panera Bread, 471 S. Illinois Ave. Oak Ridge — 99

Aubrey’s, 481 S. Illinois Ave, Oak Ridge — 98

Wendy’s, 2245 Jacksboro Pike, La Follette — 98

Restaurant health inspections are conducted by county health departments, they’re unannounced and done twice a year to make sure that the food you are served is wholesome.