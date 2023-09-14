KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A follow-up inspection was required at the restaurant with the failing score this week. The inspector found nine critical violations during the initial inspection.

The grade is a 62 at Calhoun’s on the River, at 400 Neyland Drive, in Knoxville. This is a failing score as a grade of 69 and below is considered failing.

Calhoun’s On The River, 400 Neyland Dr, Knoxville — Grade: 62, Follow-up: 92

The inspector wrote that he watched a kitchen worker handle ready-to-eat food without wearing gloves. However, gloves are required to be worn to prevent possible foodborne illness. Another kitchen worker was observed not washing his hands when he was required to.

Also, fruit flies were observed in the food serving area. Bugs are not allowed in restaurants. There’s more. Raw chicken, which is filled with bacteria, was placed on cutting boards that are used to prepare ready-to-eat food.

An employee’s vape device and the employee’s water bottle were left on a cutting board where food was prepared.

Finally, food temperatures were off. The inspector found baked beans stacked in multiple containers in the walk-in cooler between 88 and 90 degrees. But 41 and below is the safe cool temperature to slow bacteria growth.

Now, during the follow-up inspection at Calhoun’s, all of the original critical violations were corrected. That failing grade of 62 has been upgraded to the new re-inspected score of 92.

Top Scores of the Week

Taco Bell, 1112 N. Gateway Ave, Rockwood — 100

Garden Express, 2550 E. Morris Blvd, Morristown — 99

Preservation Pub, 28 Market Square, Knoxville— 98

KFC, 281 E. Broadway Blvd, Jefferson City — 98

Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse, 111 Valley Drive, Pigeon Forge — 97

Shoney’s, 3164 Parkway, Pigeon Forge — 97

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 950 Highway 321 N., Lenoir City — 97

McDonald’s, 17447 State Highway 58 N. Decatur — 97

Restaurant health scores represent a snapshot of conditions at the time of the inspection.