KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The inspector found a dozen critical violations that could cause foodborne illness at a restaurant that serves Japanese food in Knoxville.

The grade was a 60 at Yamato Ramen House and Pow-kay Bowl on Parkside Drive in Turkey Creek. That 60 is a failing score, and it is the lowest health inspection grade of the year so far.

Yamato Ramen House, 11527 Parkside Dr, Knoxville — Grade: 60, Follow-up Grade: 92

First off, food temperatures were off. The inspector found a 20-gallon pot of miso soup ready to be served at 80 degrees. That’s too cold for hot food. 135 degrees and above is the correct hot holding temperature to slow bacteria growth. On the cool end of the temperature scale, some other foods were found as high as 50 degrees. But 41 and below is the required cool temperature.

The inspector also found that many cooked foods were missing date marks. The date of first use is required to be marked on all ready-to-eat food to keep it wholesome and it’s supposed to be used within seven days.

Gnats were seen flying around the mop sink and they were buzzing around food preparation tables. Bugs, like gnats, carry bacteria. In addition, the inspector wrote that a food slicer had visible bits of food stuck to it. But it’s supposed to be spotless.

Finally, the person in charge, according to the inspector, lacked managerial control due to so many critical violations that could lead to foodborne illness.

The inspector returned to Yamato’s on Parkside Drive. All the critical violations were checked and all were corrected. The original failing grade of 60 has been upgraded to a 92.

Top Scores of the Week

Downtown Grill & Brewery, 424 S. Gay St, Knoxville — 100

Petro’s Chili & Chips, 2 Market Square, Knoxville — 100

Alladin’s Cafe, 7025 Kingston Pk, Knoxville — 100

Steamboat Sandwiches, 2423 N Central St, Knoxville — 100

Mccalister’s Deli, 2758 Shaad Rd, Knoxville — 99

Archer’s Bbq, 1301 E. Emory Rd, Powell — 99

Ihop, 1802 Parkway, Sevierville — 99

Bojangles, 12300 Highway 72 N., Loudon — 99

Restaurant health inspection reports are required to be posted where you can find them. The unannounced inspections are conducted every six months.