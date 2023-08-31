KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly a dozen violations were checked off in an inspection report at a Lenior City restaurant that specializes in serving sushi.

The grade is a 75 at Bella Hibachi and Sushi on Kelsey Lane in Lenoir City. This is a passing score as any grade of 69 and below is considered failing.

Bella Hibachi & Sushi, 175 Kelsey Ln, Lenior City — Grade: 75, Follow-up Grade: 92

The inspector wrote that he watched a kitchen worker wash his hands in a bucket after breading shrimp and then drying his hands on an apron. Restaurant workers are required to wash their hands with soap and water at the employee sink, and then dry them with a towel, not on their apron. However, no hand towels were found at the employee hand sink, making it difficult to dry them.

Cut green onions, mushrooms, and shredded carrots, all used for salads had date marks that had expired. The food was thrown away. To ensure freshness, ready-to-eat foods must be used within seven days when left in the refrigerator.

In the kitchen, the inspector found dirty wet wiping cloths stored on food preparation tables. They belonged in a sanitizer bucket, not left on tables where food is prepared.

There’s more. The dishwasher had no sanitizer running through the final cycle, where dishes were washed, cleaned, and sanitized.

There has been a follow-up at Bella Hibachi and Sushi. The inspector checked the original critical violations, they were corrected. The new re-inspected grade is a 92.

Top Scores of the Week

Taco Bell, 7414 Kingston Pk, Knoxville — 100

The Pelican Bistro, 300 W. Depot St, Knoxville — 100

Panda House, 9209 Middlebrook Pk, Knoxville — 100

Five Guy Burgers And Fries, 815 Parkway, Gatlinburg — 100

Mcdonald’s,225 Forks Of The River Pkwy, Sevierville — 99

Chicken Salad Chick, 726 Watkins Rd, Maryville — 98

Arby’s, 2418 Jacksboro Pk, Lafollette — 98

Firehouse Subs, 149 Kelsey Ln, Lenoir City — 98

Restaurant health scores represent a snapshot of condition at the time of the inspection. If you notice a problem, politely let the manager know or call the health department in the county were you live.