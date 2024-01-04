KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The health inspector checked off more than half a dozen critical violations at this week’s low-scoring restaurant.

The grade is 73 at Curry N More on the Parkway in Sevierville. This is a passing score as any grade of 69 and below is considered a failing grade.

Curry N More, 903 Parkway, Sevierville —grade: 73, Follow-up Grade: 85

The inspector wrote that he found a five-pound container of fried chicken in the cooler with a white substance on it. He didn’t report what the substance was, but the fried chicken was thrown away.

The inspector also found numerous containers of cooked chicken in the cooler with no date marks on them. The date of first use is required on all ready-to-eat food that is kept in the refrigerator for over 24 hours to ensure its freshness. When asked, the cook told the inspector the chicken had been prepared 11 days before the inspection. However, ready-to-eat food is fresh for only about 7 days.

The next violation has to do with the thawing of fish. The inspector found frozen vacuum-packaged fish being thawed improperly, which had the potential to create food-borne illness. Half a pound of the fish was thrown away.

In the walk-in freezer, the inspector found boxes of food stored on the floor, however they belonged up on the shelves. Finally, the inspector watched insects flying around in the dish area. Insects carry bacteria.

The inspector returned to Curry N More to check on the critical violations to see if they were corrected, they were. The new follow-up grade is an 85.

Top Scores of the Week

Chesapeake’s, 9630 Parkside Dr, Knoxville — 100

Tennessee Tap House, 350 N. Peters Rd, Knoxville — 100

Suttree’s High Gravity Tavern, 409 S. Gay St, Knoxville — 100

Cazzy’s Corner Grill, 2099 Thunderhead Rd, Knoxville — 100

Sweet P’s Uptown Corner, 3029 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville — 100

Subway, 713 E. Emory Rd, Knoxville — 100

Denton’s Diner, 1562 Hwy 72 N., Loudon — 100

Parkside Tavern, 338 N Peters Rd, Knoxville — 99

Restaurant inspections are conducted every six months. The grades represent a snap-shot of conditions at the time of the inspection.