Italian restaurants in Jefferson, Hamblen counties receive low health inspection scores

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A pair of Italian restaurants had low health scores this week, one of which was a failing score.

The failing health inspection score comes from a restaurant in Jefferson County.

Gondolier Italian, 544 Broadway Blvd., Jefferson City – Grade: 67

The grade is a 67 at Gondolier Italian on Broadway Boulevard in Jefferson City. That’s a failing grade. The health department considers a score below 70 is considered “unsanitary.”

An emphasis is placed on proper handwashing and handling food at restaurants. Several critical violations that have to do with supervision and preventing contamination were recorded at Gondolier Italian.

In the kitchen the inspector found two employees slicing cucumbers with their bare hands. They’re required to wear gloves to prevent possible contamination.

The two workers eating snacks and sipping drinks while working on the food preparation line. Employees are not allowed to do that so that any cross-contamination is prevented.

Also, the inspector watched another employee wash the gloves he was wearing in a hand sink, can’t do that either. Gloves are supposed to be thrown away after use.

When quizzed about food safety rules, the manager was unable to answer the questions. The person in charge is supposed to know the health rules and let employees know about them.

Cloths and containers used to clean and sanitize tables did not have sanitizer.

Finally, the inspector writes the ice maker needed cleaning after a black substance was found inside it. A reinspection will be held soon.

Roma 3 Italian Cuisine. 247 E. Morris Blvd., Morristown – Grade: 71

The next lowest grade this week is a 71 at Roma 3 Italian Cuisine on Morris Boulevard in Morristown. That’s a passing score.

The restaurant had food temperature issues.

The safe hot temperature for foods is 135 degrees and above. Meatballs were found at 123 degrees.

For chilled foods, a temperature of 41 and below is required, but turkey at the restaurant was recorded at 48 degrees. The turkey was thrown away.

Rug cleaner was found stored above the ice maker as well. Chemicals are supposed to be stored separately from food items.

Huddle House, 2426 Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville – Old grade: 75; new grade 95

Two weeks ago, the Huddle House in Maryville scored a 75, a passing grade but there were a number of critical violations. They’ve been corrected and reinspected. The new grade is 95.

Top scores of the week: