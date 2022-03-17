KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A West Knoxville buffet had a failing score during its latest inspection. More than half a dozen critical violations were noted including issues with food temperatures and storage.

Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet, 9645 Kingston Pike — grade: 58

The grade is a 58 at Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet on Kingston Pike. That is the lowest score seen by Food for Thought this year. Any score below 70 is considered failing.

Food temperatures on the cook line were out of the required range. Chicken and crab were measuring at 50 degrees. That is too warm. A temperature of 41 and below is the safe, cool temperature to slow bacteria growth.

In the refrigerator, two containers of cooked chicken were found with no date marks on them. Date of first use is required on all ready-to-eat food. The date is required to maintain quality. Ready-to-eat food must be served within seven days or thrown away.

The inspector also found the cook was sipping a drink from an open cup. Employees’ drinks are required to have a lid on them to prevent spills.

Finally, the report notes the manager did not demonstrate knowledge of the health rules.

A follow-up inspection is expected soon.

Top scores of the week:

Stockyard BBQ, 1419 Jacksboro Pike, LaFollette — 100

Sugar Puddin’s, 1920 Jacksboro Pike, LaFollette — 100

The Tomato Head, 7240 Kingston Pike — 100

Taco Bell, 8516 Walbrook Drive — 100

Taco Bell, 401 Lovell Road — 100

Taco Bell, 1114 Knoxville Highway, Wartburg — 100

Five Guys, 234 Brookview Center Way — 100

The New Magnolia Cafe, 2405 Magnolia Ave. — 100

Long John Silver’s, 4412 Western Ave. — 100

Creekside Bistro, 5000 Clayton Road, Maryville — 100