Kingston Pike buffet’s issues with temperatures lead to failing score

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A number of food temperatures along a buffet on Kingston Pike added up to a failing score during it semi-annual inspection.

Hibachi Grill & Buffet, 9645 Kingston Pike — grade: 67; new grade: 89

The grade is a 67 at the Hibachi Grill and Buffet. Any score below 70 is considered failing.

During the initial inspection crab on the buffet line was at 110 degrees and fish was 120 degrees.

However, to prevent someone from potentially getting sick a temperature of 135 degrees and above is required for hot food.

In the kitchen frozen shrimp were being thawed improperly. At home you can thaw food in the sink but at restaurants frozen food is supposed to be thawed in the refrigerator.

Also several cooks were drinking from open cups. Employees can sip drinks while working but the cups must have a lid on them and a straw to prevent potentially spilling into food.

Finally, the inspector found the manager was unaware of state health rules.

Hibachi Grill and Buffet has been reinspected and all the original critical violations were corrected. The new grade is an 89.

