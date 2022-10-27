KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several health violations were found at this week’s low-scoring restaurant in Knoxville.

More than half a dozen violations were marked off in the report. The grade is a 71 at China Wok Buffet on Washington Pike in north Knoxville. This is a passing score as any grade below 70 is considered failing.

The inspector found China Wok did not keep proper record keeping at its sushi bar. This is required to make sure the temperature of the sushi you eat is safe. Since sushi is best made with rice slightly warmer than room temperature, restaurants that serve sushi are required to keep a temperature log at which the rice is held.

When the inspector checked the buckets in which wiping cloths are held, the cloths that are used to clean your table, no sanitizer was found in the buckets but it’s required.

There’s more and a violation we haven’t seen before. The inspector wrote ice pans were being used to keep food cool. But the ice was stored in pans on the floor. Also, the inspector found pans of cooked chicken stored in various places around the kitchen and left unprotected from possible contamination. The chicken belonged in the refrigerator.

Finally, when can openers were checked, the inspector found they were dirty, with food debris. However, they’re required to be washed, cleaned, and sanitized.

China Wok will be re-inspected soon. Follow-up inspections are generally conducted within 10 days. If you notice a violation, politely let the manager know or file a complaint by contacting the health department in the county where you live.

Top Scores of the Week

Naf Naf Grill, 126 N. Cedar Bluff Rd, Knoxville — 100

Tandur Indian Kitchen, 6502 Kingston Pike, Knoxville — 100

Panda Express, 2961 Callahan Dr, Knoxville — 100

Chick-fil-A, 1767 W. Broadway Ave, Maryville — 100

PF Chang’s China Bistro, 6741 Kingston Pk, Knoxville — 99

Texas Roadhouse At West Town, 120 Morrel Rd, Knoxville — 99

Dead End Bbq, 3621 Sutherland Ave, Knoxville — 99

Subway Kingston, 520 N. Kentucky St, Kingston — 99